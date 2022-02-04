Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives $20.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

SUMO stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. 48,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,828. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 3.15.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $34,150.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,278 shares of company stock worth $1,636,032 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 146.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after buying an additional 153,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth about $917,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

