Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.70-0.90 EPS.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

