Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

STRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:STRO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 596,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,411. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $451.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.81. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,423,000 after buying an additional 524,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 52,198 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

