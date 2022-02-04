Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) & Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Critical Contrast

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Suzano and Sylvamo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzano $5.91 billion 2.56 -$2.08 billion $1.70 6.55 Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.47 $170.00 million N/A N/A

Sylvamo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Suzano.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Suzano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Suzano and Sylvamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzano 32.76% 120.87% 11.50% Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Suzano and Sylvamo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzano 1 1 1 0 2.00 Sylvamo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sylvamo has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.89%. Given Sylvamo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Suzano.

Summary

Suzano beats Sylvamo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets. The company was founded by Leon Feffer in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

