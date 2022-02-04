SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $7.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.86. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $41.42 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.27.

HUM stock opened at $426.21 on Friday. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Humana by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Humana by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Humana by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Humana by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

