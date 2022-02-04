Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Synaptics stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.20. 26,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synaptics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Synaptics worth $41,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

