Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SYF. Stephens decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.56.

NYSE SYF opened at $42.25 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,252 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 67,374 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 66,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

