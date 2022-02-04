Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Decreased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.39. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.