Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $693.51

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 693.51 ($9.32) and traded as high as GBX 739.40 ($9.94). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 723 ($9.72), with a volume of 10,298,222 shares traded.

TATE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.43) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 950 ($12.77) to GBX 935 ($12.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 930 ($12.50) price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 677.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 693.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

