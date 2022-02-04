Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 9,743 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. State Street Corp raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after buying an additional 350,137 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 566.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 273,116 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 63.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 221,864 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 22.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 696,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 128,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth $2,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

