Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after buying an additional 188,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after buying an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after buying an additional 569,052 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,496,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after buying an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,367,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after buying an additional 123,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.51 million, a P/E ratio of 117.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

PRPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 2,761,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $32,478,156.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 over the last three months. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

