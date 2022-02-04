Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $186,000 Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 567,354 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 526.8% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

DNMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,100 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.