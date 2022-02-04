Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $200,000 Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

