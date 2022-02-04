Telsey Advisory Group Raises Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $160.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

RL stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

