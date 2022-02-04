TELUS (TSE:T) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.18

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$30.18 and last traded at C$30.12, with a volume of 251656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.91.

T has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.87. The firm has a market cap of C$41.66 billion and a PE ratio of 32.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

