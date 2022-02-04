Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

TMX stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 14.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Terminix Global by 243.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 23,209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Terminix Global by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

