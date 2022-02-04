TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of TESS stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 105,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TESSCO Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of TESSCO Technologies worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

