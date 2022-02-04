TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.
Shares of TESS stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 105,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
