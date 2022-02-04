Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Raised by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Texas Instruments by 66.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 144,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,250,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,394,194,000 after acquiring an additional 336,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 198,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.18.

TXN opened at $175.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

