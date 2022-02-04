The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.45 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.53.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.