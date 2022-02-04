The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,085,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,826 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $151,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,711,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 256,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.65. The company had a trading volume of 259,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,678,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $161,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $195,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,438 shares of company stock worth $39,814,676 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

