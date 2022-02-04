The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 66.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SRV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. 4,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

