The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises 1.2% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 198,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,966. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

