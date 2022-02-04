The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.85) target price on the stock.

Separately, reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.85) price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get The Property Franchise Group alerts:

The Property Franchise Group stock opened at GBX 323.04 ($4.34) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 304.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 300.65. The Property Franchise Group has a 1 year low of GBX 179.50 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 327.50 ($4.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £103.51 million and a P/E ratio of 20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.