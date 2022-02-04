THEKEY Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $16,653.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

