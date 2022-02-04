Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of THR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.90. 1,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.27. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $596.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Thermon Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 44,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

