Thingschain (TIC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $16,849.89 and approximately $275.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

