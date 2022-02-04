Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives C$144.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$144.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

TRI stock traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$134.53. The stock had a trading volume of 348,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,645. The firm has a market cap of C$65.50 billion and a PE ratio of 8.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$145.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$143.81. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$101.02 and a 12-month high of C$156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.0700002 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

