Throne Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.10 Million (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Throne coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges. Throne has a market cap of $57.78 million and $2.10 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 389,184,354 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

