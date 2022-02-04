Titan Coin Price Up 7.1% This Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $406,177.45 and $76.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011168 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

