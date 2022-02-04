Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKOMY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. 41,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,261. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.47. Tokio Marine has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

