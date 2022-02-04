Tractor Supply to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Shares of TSCO opened at $219.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $144.42 and a 52-week high of $239.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Tractor Supply by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.