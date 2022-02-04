Traders Buy Large Volume of Equinix Put Options (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,298 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 715% compared to the average volume of 282 put options.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.33.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $709.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $781.51 and its 200-day moving average is $804.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

