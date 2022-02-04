Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Lowered to $184.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $189.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.53.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT stock opened at $161.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.80. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $144.78 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.