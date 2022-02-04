Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 906.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,698 shares during the period. Travel + Leisure accounts for 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 7.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,178,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,795,000 after purchasing an additional 143,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 45.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 886,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 275,615 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,824. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

