Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

PNC opened at $208.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.69. The company has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.