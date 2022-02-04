Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 35,428 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 88.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 20.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 78,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

NYSE:CARR opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

