Trexquant Investment LP Sells 4,182 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

BAH stock opened at $76.57 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.