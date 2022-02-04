Trollcoin Price Up 9.3% This Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $239,554.63 and $37.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,329.65 or 0.99801142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00076338 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00021160 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00029359 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.03 or 0.00477680 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

