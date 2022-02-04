Truist Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Truist Financial also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,774 shares of company stock valued at $138,153. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

