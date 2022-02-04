Truist Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $110.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $106.17. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $30.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $133.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $156.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $180.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $204.88 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,358.79.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,861.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,990.23 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,822.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2,814.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

