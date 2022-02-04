Truist Financial Weighs in on Renasant Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Renasant in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Renasant has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Renasant by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 19.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

