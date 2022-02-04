Trustmark Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trustmark in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.95. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Trustmark by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 209,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.