Tunc Doluca Sells 4,700 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $162.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

