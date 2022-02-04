Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.40. 40,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,845. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $199.32.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $1,204,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $575,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,712 shares of company stock worth $9,136,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Twist Bioscience stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 311.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

