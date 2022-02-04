Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Ube Industries alerts:

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ube Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.