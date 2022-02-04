UBS Group Downgrades Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETRN. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.07.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $342.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

