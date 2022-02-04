UBS Group Trims Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Target Price to CHF 4,050

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GVDNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,088.48.

GVDNY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 35,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,003. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $105.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.10.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

