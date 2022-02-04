Unicly Chris McCann Collection Trading Up 4.4% This Week (UCM)

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (CURRENCY:UCM) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a market capitalization of $181,987.52 and $2,393.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00049627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.65 or 0.07283300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,703.49 or 0.99761383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Profile

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Chris McCann Collection

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Chris McCann Collection directly using US dollars.

