uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $59.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock worth $722,636. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in uniQure by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in uniQure by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of uniQure stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,262. The company has a market capitalization of $816.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. uniQure has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.