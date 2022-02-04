Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 163,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,478,860 shares.The stock last traded at $11.23 and had previously closed at $11.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after buying an additional 1,183,148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

